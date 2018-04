Following a second consecutive loss, Kaizer Chiefs fans again throw missiles and vuvuzelas onto the pitch. Saturday’s chaotic scenes in Durban’s Moses Mabhida Stadium showed football fans dressed in Chiefs regalia vandalising parts of the stadium and storming onto the pitch after the team lost 2-0 to Free State Stars on Saturday. CEO, BrandOvation and a keen football enthusiast- who has been following the world cups since Spain in 1982, Nikolaus Eberl joins CNBC Africa for more.

