Growthpoint Properties says it has successfully priced its inaugural US dollar-denominated Eurobond with a five-year maturity, this, all in an effort to expand into Central and Eastern Europe. It says this is in line with its internationalisation strategy. The 425 million US dollars Eurobond matures in May 2023 and it carries a fixed interest rate of 5.8 per cent payable semi-annually. Joining CNBC Africa to delve into this further is Estienne de Klerk, Growthpoint SA CEO.

Advertisement