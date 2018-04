Imagine one day you went to a cash machine and discovered your money was gone. You rush to your branch and the teller said that overnight people had stopped believing money was real, and it vanished. Seems incredible? It’s happened, and it could happen again. Author and Academic John Rapley joins CNBC Africa’s Jill de Villiers for Talking Books to discuss his latest book: Twilight of the Money Gods – Economics as a religion and how it all went wrong.

