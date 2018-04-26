PRASA pledges to pay Autopax employees

Thousands of bus drivers face Workers’ Day without a penny in their pockets because the government has no money to pay them. More than 1000 drivers who work for Autopax, a bus service owned by the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa have complained to their union, FEDUSA about the nonpayment of salaries. The general secretary of the union, Dennis George has since sent a letter to the department of Transport asking it to "urgently meet and intervene in the situation to discuss amicable solutions to the crisis." Joining CNBC Africa for more is Nana Zenani, Spokesperson PRASA.

Advertisement