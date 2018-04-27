French billionaire Bolloré under formal investigation in Africa corruption probe

French billionaire industrialist, Vincent Bolloré, has been placed under formal investigation after allegations that a Bolloré Group subsidiary, the Havas Advertising agency, allegedly undercharged for work done in helping the presidents of Guinea and Togo win power in return for lucrative contracts to manage two shipping container terminals. Bolloré and his company have denied any wrongdoing. Joan Tilouine, Journalist at Le Monde who has been covering the story joins CNBC Africa from Paris, to discuss the impact this could have on the company’s business on the continent.

