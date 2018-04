Transnational Corporation of Nigeria has posted its first quarter 2018 results and showed that revenues rose by 66.8 per cent year on year to 26.3 billion naira. Meanwhile, profit after tax increased significantly by 261.6 per cent to 5.4 billion naira year on year. Adim Jibunoh, CEO and President of Transcorp join CNBC Africa to unpack the company’s numbers.

