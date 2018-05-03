The future of Nigeria’s international trade relations

Nigeria’s recent decision to sit out on the Africa continental free trade area came as a shock to many. The government says it is carrying out wider consultations to ensure the country gets a favourable deal out of the pact. So how should Nigeria position itself both regionally and internationally to get the best of both worlds? CNBC Africa is joined by Jonathan Aremu, Professor of International Economic relations at the Covenant University. He also leads the trade group of the Nigeria Economic Summit Group.

Advertisement