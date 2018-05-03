Why SA fares worst in the world in labour-employee relations

South Africa has the worst labour-employee relations in the world, ranking 137 out of 137 countries, according to the World Economic Forum’s World Competitiveness Report 2017-2018. The alarming result is directly linked to the low levels of trust between employers and employees in South Africa – a mistrust that has been cultivated over many years. That’s according to Gawie Cillié, Employment Relations Expert and Lecturer at the University of Stellenbosch Business School, who joins CNBC Africa for more.

