FSDH Research says it expects the inflation rate year-on-year to drop to 12.43 per cent in April from 13.34 per cent recorded in the month of March but have investors already priced this in to their trading plans for the month. Ayodele Akinwunmi, Head of Research at FSDH Merchant Bank joins CNBC Africa to discuss his expectations for inflation and the impact this could have on the markets.

