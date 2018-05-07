SA’s mining industry puts profits before people – NUM

The microscope is on South Africa’s biggest mining industry this week over the growing number of tragic deaths in the some of the world’s deepest mines. A rock fall caused by underground seismic activity, declared as 2.2 on the Richter scale, killed seven mine workers underground at Stillwater Sibanye’s Driefontein operation in Carltonville, 17km west of Johannesburg. Trade union federation COSATU is calling for Stillwater, Africa’s biggest gold producer to be shut down. Peter Bailey, Safety Head of Africa’s biggest Union, National Union of Mineworkers joins CNBC Africa for more.

