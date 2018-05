Diamond Bank is set to light a spark with Tech Fest which aims to showcase technological solutions for businesses in Nigeria on the 15th and 16th of May 2018. CNBC Africa caught up with Uzoma Dozie, CEO of Diamond bank, Oluwakemi Okusanya, Vice President of Visa West Africa, and EduAbasi Essien, Independent Software Vendor Lead at Microsoft 4Afrika to discuss ways to expand Nigeria’s tech frontiers.

