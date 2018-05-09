President Trump signs AGOA & MCA modernisation act

As the push for U.S-Africa economic and trade relations continue, the trump administration looks to expand economic growth in Africa with a market based approach following the recent signing of the AGOA & MCA Modernisation act by president trump, the plan is to help Africa integrate into the global economy. So we ask, with the signing of the AGOA and MCA modernisation act, what is the future of the AGOA and its associated benefits for the continent. Jonathan Nash, Acting CEO, Milliennium Challenge Corporation joins CNBC Africa for this discussion.

