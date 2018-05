South Africa’s Gauteng Province is set to host the African Development Bank’s inaugural Africa Investment Forum in November later this year. This was announced earlier this morning at the Sandton Convention Centre where dignitaries from around the continent came to launch what is set to be Africa’s biggest driver. Among the dignitaries was the CEO of Harith, Tshepo Mohloele, who spoke to CNBC Africa about the strides the continent has taken in recent years.

