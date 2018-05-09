What to expect from AfDB Investment forum

South Africa’s Sandton Convention Centre hosted dignitaries from across the continent this morning as the African Development Bank officially announced the African Investment Forum, set to place in November. This premier investment market place is set to be the biggest investment driver into the continent, ensuring engagements between governments and the private sector. CNBC Africa’s Aviwe Mtila spoke to the Vice President of Energy, Climate & Green Growth Complex at the AfDB, Amadou Hott, on what to expect at the Forum.

