In the next few days the mining industry will be mourning 7 miners who died more than 3km underground at one of SA’s deepest gold mines. The workers were buried at Masakhane mine owned by Sibanye Still Water in Carltonville, 70km west of Johannesburg. CNBC Africa’s Lubabalo Mashiqana was at the chamber of mines with miners who want it to take action against Sibanye.

Advertisement