The Democratic Alliance wants a private members bill that will force big business to pay SMEs on time. The party was picketing outside Denel Vehicle Systems in Benoni, Johannesburg, led by DA leader Mmusi Maimane. CNBC Africa’s Karabo Letlhatlha caught up with Maimaine and a disgruntled business man who has not been paid by the state owned entity, forcing him to shut doors.

