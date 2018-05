If you are looking for South African, European or Australian property exposure two companies offering such are Investec Property Fund and Investec Australia Property Fund respectively. IPF forecasts distribution growth for 2019 to be between 6.5 and 7.5 per cent and IAPF between 2 and 2.5 per cent. Joining CNBC Africa to discuss this and the property companies’ full year results are IPF’s CEO Nick Riley and IAPF’s CEO, Graeme Katz.

Advertisement