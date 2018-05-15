Israel violence in Gaza sparks world-wide protests

World-wide condemnation of Israel’s killing of 59 Palestinian protesters in Gaza escalated as thousands rallied in the coastal enclave to bury the dead from the latest round of violence. This after killings that took place on Monday during demonstrations at the Gaza border fence, which coincided with a high-profile ceremony to mark the controversial transfer of the US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem by the Trump administration. CNBC Africa’s Aviwe Mtila is joined by Activist and Geopolitical Analyst, Zaakir Ahmed Mayet for more.

