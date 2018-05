Small-scale farmers on the continent continue to endure losses, as most of them do not have the resources to mitigate the effects of climate change. According to the World Economic Forum, cereal production in Sub-Saharan Africa has decreased by about 20 per cent due to unpredictable weather patterns. CNBC Africa’s Charles Gitonga spoke to Samir Ibrahim, CEO, and Co-founder of Sun Culture, a Kenyan startup that’s helping farmers install solar-powered irrigation kits.

Advertisement