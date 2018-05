Close to half of Africa’s population are now financially included, coming from a quarter in 2012. According to a new report by the IFC and Mastercard Foundation, countries such as Kenya, Tanzania and the Democratic Republic of Congo, have doubled their rate of financial inclusion over the past six years. Joining CNBC Africa for more insights into the report is Riadh Naouar, Head of Advisory Services on Sub-Saharan Africa, Financial Institutions Group at the IFC.

