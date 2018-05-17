SA’s Mines Minster Mantashe gives update on Mining Charter, mine deaths on #Political Capital

South Africa’s new mining minster, is continuing his bruising national tour aimed at convincing people who live next to mines to go along with plans for the country’s amended mining charter. The document is a guide to increasing black ownership in the mining industry, and it’s been up for discussion for about five years. It was put on hold a few months ago and one of the provisers of the negotiations around the charter is that the communities have to be heard. That is what Mantashe has been doing today. With humblance of community members at Orkney mine near Klerksdorp, CNBC Africa’s Head of Programming, Chris Bishop spoke to the minister.

