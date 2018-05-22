AfDB Debate: Improving domestic resource mobilisation to finance industrialisation

The 2018 Annual Meetings of the African Development Bank Group takes place in Busan, Korea themed accelerating Africa’s Industrialisation.

CNBC Africa brings you this breakfast session debate on “Improving Domestic Resource Mobilisation to Finance Industrialisation; the session included his Royal Highness Muhammadu Sanusi II, Emir of Kano, Nigeria’s former central bank governor, Akinwumi Adesina, President of the African Development Bank and other panellist. https://www.cnbcafrica.com/category/insights/african-development-bank/

Advertisement