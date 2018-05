Emir of Kano and Former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Muhammadu Sanusi says improved transparency and how governments prioritise national revenues can go a long way to free up funds to drive industrialisation on the continent. CNBC Africa’s Kenneth Igbomor caught up with him on the side-lines of the annual meetings of the African Development Bank in Busan, South Korea to discuss ways Africa can create the right ecosystem to drive industrialisation.

