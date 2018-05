The prevalence of non-registered credit lenders also known as mashonisas is more widespread than anticipated. This is according to the Informal Lending Report, commissioned by short-term lender, Wonga showed that there are approximately 40 000 mashonisas in South Africa, at a ratio of 1:100 households in informal settlements. Joining CNBC Africa is Brett van Aswegen, CEO, Wonga SA.

