ANC convenes historic land summit, small SA town big on renewables on #Political Capital

Shining like the sun, that’s one of Africa’s newest renewable energy projects. Two hours’ drive from the small town of Upington in the Northern Cape lies a solar plant, one of many green energy projects that will one day feed the national grid. Meanwhile the ANC held a historic land summit over the weekend, a first step to addressing the contentious issue of land in South Africa and how to expropriate without compensation. We speak to ANC NEC member, Ronald Lamola on the way forward.

