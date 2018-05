Trade and investment appears to be a second-tier priority for the Trump administration in Africa—even though last year U.S. direct investment in the region grew to $57.5 billion, the highest level ever, according to the State Department. CNBC Africa is joined by joined by Grant Harris Former Senior Director for Africa in White House & CEO of Harris Africa Partners LLC, to discuss doing business in Africa.

https://www.cnbcafrica.com/

Advertisement