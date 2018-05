The decision by investment firm Centum and Gulf Energy to establish a coal-fired power plant in the coastal county of Lamu in Kenya continues to attract concerns from environmentalists. The two companies via a special purpose project dubbed Amu Power have now partnered with General Electric to introduce clean coal technology. Cyrus Kirima, Chief Operating Officer at Amu Power joins CNBC Africa for more.

https://www.cnbcafrica.com/

Advertisement