The Industrial Development Corporation officially opened its new office in Emalahleni, Mpumalanga, yesterday. Speaking to CNBC Africa’s Aviwe Mtila at the launch, the IDC CEO, Geoffrey Qhena, says the Emalahleni office is a strategic intervention that will enable the IDC to serve potential and existing clients in the Highveld region of the province.

