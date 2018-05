Earlier this year, Rwanda and Tanzania agreed to construct a 400km standard gauge railway connecting Kigali to the port city of Dar-es-Salam via Isaka. The infrastructure is expected to facilitate intra-regional trade and movements of goods for landlocked Rwanda. Joining CNBC Africa to discuss more on the project is Jean de Dieu Uwihanganye, State Minister for Transport.

