As Africa looks to double its intra-continental trade by the year 2022, the continent’s Export – Import Bank says it’s forth coming Trade Fair will boost business-to-business relations among the continent. Afrexim Bank’s President, Benedict Oramah spoke with CNBC Africa’s Christy Cole on the side-lines of the ongoing 53rd Annual Meetings of the African Development Bank.

