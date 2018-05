Brand Africa released the results of its annual study about Africa’s Best brands. The winner, US sports and fitness brand, Nike, is the overall #1 brand in Africa. For more from the report CNBC Africa is joined Thebe Ikalafeng, Chairman, at Brand Africa,Karin du Chenne, the CEO of Kantar and Nick Becker and CEO of Geopoll.

