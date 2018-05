Earlier this week e-tranzact was rocked by an 11 billion naira incident of fraud. According to a statement by the company, a user exploited the payment platform’s interface with a bank to perpetuate fraud. Tope Aladenusi, Head of Cyber Risk Services at Deloitte & Touche joins CNBC Africa to discuss how companies can reduce their exposure to cyber risks. https://www.cnbcafrica.com/

Advertisement