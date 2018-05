A British judge ruled on Thursday that Nigeria’s Bodo community, which has been involved in a protracted legal battle with Shell over the clean-up of two 2008 oil spills, should retain the option of litigation for another year. Daniel Leader, Partner at Leighday, and the Bodo community’s lead lawyer, says he’s delighted about the ruling. He joins CNBC Africa from London to tell us why. https://www.cnbcafrica.com/

Advertisement