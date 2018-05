CNBC Africa’s Rofhiwa is in attendance of 10th BRICS Academic Forum in what is known as Africa’s richest square mile, Sandton. This year’s theme centres on inclusive development in the BRICS countries. Minister of Higher Education and Training Naledi Pandor opened the sessions at the Academic Forum and is with Rofhiwa at the moment.

