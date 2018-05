Telecommunications group, Telkom reported its full year numbers today. Traditional fixed line revenue is down 4.7 per cent to R23.19 billion. But the group’s mobile revenue jumped 47 per cent to R5.15 billion, proving a key driver of growth for the group and helped to offset losses in BCX and Openserve. Telkom CEO, Sipho Maseko joins for more.

