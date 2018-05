South Africa has failed to improve on its overall competitiveness, among the many issues that hampered the country’s growth, youth unemployment increased from 50 per cent in 2017 to about 65 per cent in 2018, this is according to the latest Institute of Management Development‘s World Competitiveness Yearbook. CNBC Africa is joined by Dr Leroi Raputsoane, Chief Economist at Productivity SA.

