The 10th BRICS Academic Forum is currently underway in what is known as Africa’s richest square mile, Sandton. This year’s theme centres on inclusive development in the BRICS countries and the role that leaders can play in developing countries. Professor Ari Sitas, Chairperson of the National Institute for the Humanities and Social Sciences joins CNBC Africa for more.

