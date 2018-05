The first ever trade fair to be held across Africa in December; will boost intra-Africa trade, especially with the introduction of the Digital Trade fair. That’s according to Kanayo Awani, the Managing Director for the Intra-African Trade Initiative of the AFREXIM Bank. In an exclusive interview with CNBC Africa’s Christy Cole, Awani proffered other trade solutions explored by the bank, which include closing the trade, investment and market information gap.

Advertisement