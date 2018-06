According to new studies, the lack of access to market information is seriously hampering intra-Africa trade. The African Continental Free Trade Agreement hopes to increase intra-African trade by 52 percent and to remove 90 percent of tariffs by 2022. CNBC Africa’s Godfrey Mutizwa explores some of the rewards and risks of this agreement with expert guests live from Cairo as part of the IATF Engagement Sessions.

