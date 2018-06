In March, the US Trade Representative warned Rwanda it would lose some benefits under the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA), America’s flagship trade legislation for Africa, in 60 days after it increased tariffs on second-hand clothes to support its local garment industry. Joining CNBC Africa to create perspective on this matter is Grant Harris Former Senior Director for Africa in White House & CEO of Harris Africa Partners LLC. https://www.cnbcafrica.com/videos/

Advertisement