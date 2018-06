19 million international migrants moved within Africa in 2017 while the continent received 5.5 million migrants from outside. That’s according to UNCTAD’s Africa Economic development reports for 2018 which further indicates that Intra-Africa migration could boost growth and positively transform the structure of the continent’s economy. For more CNBC Africa is joined by Junior Roy Davis Senior Economist, UNCTAD. https://www.cnbcafrica.com/videos/

Advertisement