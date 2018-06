Kenyan taxi-hailing company ‘Little’ has raised about 3 million dollars through the sale of 10 per cent stake to an Indian investor. Little is Uber’s main competitor in Kenya and plans to raise another 100 million dollars from Silicon Valley to fund expansion into other African markets, with Rwanda launch set for this month. Kamal Budhabhatti, CEO of software company Craft Silicon which owns Little joins CNBC Africa for more.

