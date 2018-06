Embattled financial services company KPMG has resigned as the South African Institute of Chartered Accountants’ external auditor, citing possible independence concerns if they were to perform the 2018 audit due to the SAICA-appointed Ntsebeza Inquiry which is looking into some of the former and current KPMG-employed Chartered Accountants. Joining for more CNBC Africa is Fanisa Lamola, SAICA CEO.

