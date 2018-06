Nigeria’s Central Bank on Tuesday reviewed the trading Margin available to Bureau de Change operators in the country. BDC’s can now buy the United States dollar from the CBN at the rate of 357 and sell at N360 to the dollar, thereby leaving them with a positive margin of N3.00 per dollar sold. Deinma Iyagba, FX Trader at UBA joins CNBC Africa for a fixed income and forex update.

