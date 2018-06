South Africa’s business confidence fell for a fourth month in a row in May, mainly due to a slide in trade activity and higher consumer inflation following a hike in Value Added Tax. According to SACCI’s latest index, business confidence index fell to 94.0 in May from 96.0 in April. Joining CNBC Africa for more is Richard Downing, Economist at SACCI.

https://www.cnbcafrica.com/videos/

Advertisement