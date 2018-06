The 4th annual gathering of 35 mayors of capital cities across Africa commences today in the host city of Tshwane. This year’s Sustainability Week forum runs from 5 to 7 June and seeks to tackle sustainable development, climate change and poverty reduction in Africa. Joining CNBC Africa for more is Sello Mphaga, Acting Divisional Head of City Sustainability for Tshwane.

