In a bid to remove regulatory bottlenecks for opening businesses in Nigeria, Nigeria’s Senate recently passed the Companies and Allied Matters Act, which has been described as the biggest business reform bill in Nigeria in over 28 years. David Ita, Strategic Partnership, and Emerging Businesses Analyst at Diamond Bank joins CNBC Africa to discuss how this move will impact the environment for small businesses.

https://www.cnbcafrica.com/videos/

Advertisement