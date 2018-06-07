Impact of rising costs on Ghana’s growth rebound

Analysts project an increase in commodity prices in Ghana as the country’s businesses try to absorb the recent 10 per cent increase in transport fares. Before this development came into play, Ecobank’s research team projected that June inflation figures would come in at 9.7 per cent. Gaimin Nonyane, Head of Economic Research at Ecobank, joins CNBC Africa to discuss the potential impact of this inflationary pressure and to give us an update on Ghana’s economic growth rebound.

https://www.cnbcafrica.com/videos/