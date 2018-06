Nigeria’s power ministry, its electricity regulatory body, and the electricity distributors have kicked out against a bill which seeks to criminalise estimated billing for power. According to the Majority of leader of Nigeria’s lower legislative house, it is not justifiable to continuously charge consumers for power they don’t consume. Tunde Gbajumo, Managing Director of Powergen joins CNBC Africa to discuss this story and more. https://www.cnbcafrica.com/videos/

