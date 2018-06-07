Nigerian smokers & drinkers to pay more for cigarettes and booze

Nigerians consume over 20 billion sticks of cigarettes every year. That’s according to Nigeria’s Minister of Health, Isaac Adewole. Nigeria began its new sin tax on cigarettes and alcohol on World No-Tobacco day earlier this week. This means that the country could earn as much as 20 billion naira in revenue from just cigarettes in the first year of the policy, and 40 billion naira in 2019. Taiwo Oyedele, Partner, and Head of Tax Regulation at PWC Nigeria join CNBC Africa to discuss the revenue potential of this policy. https://www.cnbcafrica.com/videos/

